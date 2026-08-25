NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices almost remain stable in mid-August 2026

In mid-August (August 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar rose by only RMB 0.2/mt, almost remaining stable at RMB 3,062.9/mt ($452/mt), compared to the price in early August (August 1-10), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) increased by 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, all compared to early August.