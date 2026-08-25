 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices almost remain stable in mid-August 2026

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 09:53:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-August (August 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar rose by only RMB 0.2/mt, almost remaining stable at RMB 3,062.9/mt ($452/mt), compared to the price in early August (August 1-10), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) increased by 0.3 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, all compared to early August.

Tags: Hrc Rebar Wire Rod Plate Longs Flats China Far East 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 10 mm
Width:  600 - 1,300 mm
Length:  1,500 - 4,000 mm
St 37-2 DIN 17100
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Printed Sheet-Pressure Sheets
Thickness:  0.5 - 2 mm
Width:  600 - 1,200 mm
Length:  400 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.9 percent in early August 2026

14 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in late July 2026

04 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.1 percent in mid-July 2026

24 Jul | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in early July 2026

14 Jul | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in late April

06 May | Steel News

China's excavator sales to increase by 17 percent in April

06 May | Steel News

China’s JISCO records net loss of RMB 2.617 billion in 2024

06 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.1% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.7% in late May

05 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

28 May | Steel News