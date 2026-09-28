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US tin plate exports up 42.6 percent in July 2026 from June

Monday, 28 September 2026 18:55:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,148 mt in July this year, up 42.6 percent from June and up 3.2 percent from July 2025. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.1 million in July, compared to $2.6 million in the previous month and $3.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in July with 779 mt, compared to 388 mt in June and 467 mt in July last year. There were no significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in July.

Tags: Plate Flats India US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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