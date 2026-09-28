US tin plate exports up 42.6 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,148 mt in July this year, up 42.6 percent from June and up 3.2 percent from July 2025. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.1 million in July, compared to $2.6 million in the previous month and $3.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in July with 779 mt, compared to 388 mt in June and 467 mt in July last year. There were no significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in July.