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US plates in coil imports up 15.3 percent in July 2026 from June

Monday, 28 September 2026 18:21:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 60,650 mt in July this year, up 15.3 percent from June and down 4.0 percent from July 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $42.6 million in July 2026, compared to $34.2 million in the previous month and $44.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from South Korea in July with 21,655 mt, compared to 10,917 mt in June and 17,240 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include Canada with 11,359 mt, Turkey with 10,086 mt, Germany with 6,026 mt and the Netherlands with 3,765 mt.

Tags: Plate Flats US Netherlands Germany Korea S. Turkey Canada Far East North America Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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