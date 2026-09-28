US plates in coil imports up 15.3 percent in July 2026 from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 60,650 mt in July this year, up 15.3 percent from June and down 4.0 percent from July 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $42.6 million in July 2026, compared to $34.2 million in the previous month and $44.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from South Korea in July with 21,655 mt, compared to 10,917 mt in June and 17,240 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include Canada with 11,359 mt, Turkey with 10,086 mt, Germany with 6,026 mt and the Netherlands with 3,765 mt.