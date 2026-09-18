China's HRC output decreases by 4.6 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, China's HRC and CRC production totaled 144.405 million mt and 33.831 million mt, down 4.6 percent and up 6.5 percent year on year, respectively, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China's HRC and CRC production amounted to 17.724 million mt and 4.407 million mt, down 5.9 percent and up 10.7 percent year on year, respectively, while both down 0.8 percent month on month.

In August, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved on an overall upward trend. HRC prices reached a peak in August at RMB 3,475/mt ($514/mt) on August 31, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,345/mt ($495/mt) on August 4-6, according to SteelOrbis' data.