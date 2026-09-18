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US exports of plates in coil down 31.2 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 18 September 2026 20:29:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 34,809 mt in July this year, down 31.2 percent from June and up 2.9 percent from July 2025. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $43.7 million in July, compared to $60.8 million in the previous month and $37.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in July with 31,182 mt, compared to 43,033 mt in June and 28,328 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 3,450 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in July.

Tags: Plate Flats Mexico Canada US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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