Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.2 percent in early Sept 2026

On September 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.59 million mt, decreasing by 1.2 percent compared to August 31, following the stable trend recorded in late August (August 21-31), as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Demand for steel improved slightly in early September, though it was still not as good as market players had expected.

In particular, as of September 10, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC and rebar decreased by 1.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, domestic inventory of medium steel plate rose by 0.9 percent, while domestic inventory of wire rod remained stable, all compared to August 31.