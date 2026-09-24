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Brazilian steel distributor sales rise in August, inventories stay above comfort level

Thursday, 24 September 2026 23:06:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to INDA, the Brazilian steel distributors' institute, member distributors sold 334,100 metric tons (mt) of steel products in August, up from 330,200 mt in July.

Over the same period, purchases by INDA members fell 0.9 percent to 340,100 mt, while inventories rose 0.5 percent to 1.182 million mt. That equals 3.5 months of sales – down from 3.6 months in July, but still well above the sector's 2.8-month comfort benchmark.

Imports rose 13 percent in August to 198,100 mt, covering heavy plate, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Year on year, August sales fell 1 percent, while purchases rose 3.8 percent and imports dropped 17.9 percent.

INDA expects both purchases and sales to rise 1.5 percent in September from August.

Tags: Plate Coated Hrc Crc Galvanized Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Production 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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