Steel import utilization quotas show continued progress in Brazil 

The Brazilian foreign trade system, Siscomex, approved a new round of quotas -down by 11 percent- that will be allowed for import at regular tax rates, between 9 percent and 16 percent. Volumes exceeding the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax.

The total volume approved on 26 June, with validity until 25 October 2026, is 394,657 metric tons (mt), comparable to the round of 445,469 mt expired in June.

The current round covers plates in coils, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, galvalume and wire rod.

The volumes allowed are the following:

Plates in Coils: 900 mt

HRC: 25,285 mt

CRC: 54,375 mt

Zinc Coated: 144,285 mt

Galvalume: 147,038 mt

A preliminary review on July 22 showed the utilization of the quotas reached 38.5 percent.

With validity from February 24 until June 23, 2026, the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex (Foreign Trade System), allowed 445,469 mt of finished steel products to be imported at regular tax rates.

Updated on 20 May, the quotas have reached a 60 percent average rate of utilization, against 56 percent on 22 April, as follows:

Plates in coils: 19 percent from 1,284 mt, unchanged HRC: 18 percent from 36,120 mt, against 12 percent previously

CRC: 54 percent from 84,203 mt, against 44 percent previously

Zinc Coated: 72 percent from 144,285 mt, against 61 percent previously

Galvalume: 77 percent from 147,038 mt, against 71 percent previously

Wire rod: 16 percent utilization of 32,534 mt, unchanged

Volumes exceeding the quotas during the period will be subject to 25 percent import tariff.