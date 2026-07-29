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Steel import utilization quotas show continued progress in Brazil 

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 20:09:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade system, Siscomex, approved a new round of quotas -down by 11 percent- that will be allowed for import at regular tax rates, between 9 percent and 16 percent. Volumes exceeding the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax.

The total volume approved on 26 June, with validity until 25 October 2026, is 394,657 metric tons (mt), comparable to the round of 445,469 mt expired in June. 

The current round covers plates in coils, HRC, CRC, zinc coated, galvalume and wire rod. 

The volumes allowed are the following: 

Plates in Coils: 900 mt 

HRC: 25,285 mt 

CRC: 54,375 mt 

Zinc Coated: 144,285 mt 

Galvalume: 147,038 mt 

Wire rod: 22,774 mt. 

A preliminary review on July 22 showed  the utilization of the quotas reached 38.5 percent. 

With validity from February 24 until June 23, 2026, the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex (Foreign Trade System), allowed 445,469 mt of finished steel products to be imported at regular tax rates. 

Updated on 20 May, the quotas have reached a 60 percent average rate of utilization, against 56 percent on 22 April, as follows:   

Plates in coils: 19 percent from 1,284 mt, unchanged 

HRC: 18 percent from 36,120 mt, against 12 percent previously 

CRC: 54 percent from 84,203 mt, against 44 percent previously 

Zinc Coated: 72 percent from 144,285 mt, against 61 percent previously 

Galvalume: 77 percent from 147,038 mt, against 71 percent previously  

Wire rod: 16 percent utilization of 32,534 mt, unchanged 

Volumes exceeding the quotas during the period will be subject to 25 percent import tariff. 

The Brazilian steel industry claims that the adoption of quotas is not sufficient to reduce steel imports at alleged dumping conditions, although the adoption in February of antidumping duties on CRC and coated flat products imported from China was received with optimism by the sector. 

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Wire Rod Hrc Crc Plate Flats Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking Production Quotas & Duties 

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