Brazil updates utilization of steel import quotas

As of August 27, the 445,469 mt of quotas of steel products allowed for import at regular steel import rates had a total utilization of 74 percent, against 68 percent on 13 August 2025, according to the Brazilian foreign trade authority, Siscomex.

Such quotas were approved on 24 June and are valid for utilization until 23 October.

The utilization by product was as follows:

Plates in coils: 18 percent from 1,284 mt, unchanged

HRC : 36 percent from 36,120 mt, against 32 percent previously

CRC : 53 percent from 84,203 mt, against 45 percent previously

Zinc Coated : 64 percent from 144,285 mt, against 60 percent previously

Galvalume: 71 percent from 147,038 mt, against 69 percent previously

Wire rod : 54 percent from 32,534 mt, against 52 percent previously

Volumes exceeding the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax.

Local steel producers remain claiming that this strategy is insufficient to reduce steel imports, which they claim are traded at dumping prices, adding that much of these imports are made via Zona Franca de Manaus, the tax-free zone of Manaus, capital of the northern state of Amazonas, without paying import tax, even if the products are subsequently shipped to consumers in other states.