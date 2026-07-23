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Brazilian steel distributors sales slip in June, higher inventories noted

Thursday, 23 July 2026 18:48:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to INDA, the Brazilian institute of steel distributors, their associates sold 317,700 metric tons (mt) of steel products in June, versus a total of 341,300 mt in May.

On the same comparison basis, purchases by INDA-linked distributors slipped 4.9 percent to 323,800 mt, while inventories rose 0.5 percent to 1.162 million mt. This equals 3.7 months of consumption, well above the sector's 2.8-month comfort benchmark, INDA said.

June imports rose 97.9 percent to 239,100 mt, covering heavy plate, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume steel products. The sharp increase was mainly driven by heavy plate imports from Austria, involving a steel grade not produced in Brazil and intended for oil pipeline production.

Compared with June 2025, June 2026 sales increased by 1.2 percent, purchases rose 4.4 percent, and imports dropped 35.6 percent.

INDA expects purchases and sales to increase by 2 percent from June to July.

INDA president Carlos Loureiro said the market remains confident that Chinese HRC imports will face antidumping measures, as has already happened with CRC and coated flat products. He noted that the authorities have delayed the announcement, now expected in August, while the final deadline remains December 2026. Loureiro added that the price gap between Chinese material and products from other origins is substantial, with dumping prices already confirmed.

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Coated Galvanized Plate Hrc Crc Flats Brazil South America Trading Quotas & Duties 

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