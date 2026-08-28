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US plates in coil imports down 18.2 percent in June 2026 from May

Friday, 28 August 2026 17:18:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 52,611 mt in June this year, down 18.2 percent from May and down 37.5 percent from June 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $34.17 million in June, compared to $41.14 million in May and $54.70 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in June with 12,815 mt, compared to 11,172 mt in May and 25,561 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in June include Vietnam with 12,017 mt, South Korea with 10,917 mt, Algeria with 4,894 mt, and Brazil with 4,534 mt.

Tags: Plate Flats US Algeria Brazil Vietnam Canada Korea S. Far East North America South America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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