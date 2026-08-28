US plates in coil imports down 18.2 percent in June 2026 from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 52,611 mt in June this year, down 18.2 percent from May and down 37.5 percent from June 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $34.17 million in June, compared to $41.14 million in May and $54.70 million in June 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in June with 12,815 mt, compared to 11,172 mt in May and 25,561 mt in June 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in June include Vietnam with 12,017 mt, South Korea with 10,917 mt, Algeria with 4,894 mt, and Brazil with 4,534 mt.