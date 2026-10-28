US plates in coil imports up 66.6 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 101,019 mt in August this year, up 66.6 percent from July and up 49.6 percent from August 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $70.6 million in August 2026, compared to $42.6 million in the previous month and $45.3 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Turkey in August with 24,487 mt, compared to 10,086 mt in July and 0 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include South Korea with 23,276 mt, Vietnam with 14,840 mt, the Netherlands with 11,642 mt and Canada with 8,501 mt.