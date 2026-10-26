US tin plate imports down 11.8 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 42,336 mt in August this year, down 11.8 percent from July and down 48.9 percent from August 2025. By value, tin plate imports totaled $58.6 million in August 2026, compared to $67.0 million in the previous month and $122.2 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in August with 12,892 mt, compared to 12,754 mt in July and 7,538 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include the Netherlands with 10,920 mt, South Korea with 5,860 mt, Germany with 4,198 mt, the United Kingdom with 3,771 mt and Spain with 3,253 mt.