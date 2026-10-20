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Brazil's steel import quota utilization rate remains low ahead of expiry

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 19:46:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil's foreign trade system, Siscomex, reported progress in the utilization of the 394,657 metric tons (mt) of steel product quotas that may be imported at regular tariff rates of between 9 percent and 16 percent. Volumes above the quotas are subject to a 25 percent import tax.

As of October 7, the average utilization rate had reached 70 percent, up from 60 percent on September 23.

The quotas, approved on June 26 and valid through October 2026, total 394,657 mt, down from the 445,469 mt allocated in the previous round, which expired in June.

The current round covers plates in coils, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil (CRC), zinc-coated, galvalume, and wire rod.

Utilization by product family is as follows:

Plates in coils: 34 percent of 899 mt, unchanged from previous report.

HRC: 23 percent of 25,284 mt, up from 22 percent.

CRC: 77 percent of 54,376 mt, up from 45 percent.

Zinc-coated: 85 percent of 144,286 mt, up from 73 percent.

Galvalume: 67 percent of 147,038 mt, unchanged.

Wire rod: 5 percent of 22,774 mt, unchanged.

Tags: Hrc Galvanized Plate Wire Rod Coated Crc Flats Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Imp/exp Statistics 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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