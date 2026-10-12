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Romania's UMB Steel expands Otelu Rosu project with new steel strand production facility

Monday, 12 October 2026 17:24:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Romania's UMB Steel is expanding its investment plans at the Otelu Rosu steelworks with the addition of a new facility for producing high-strength steel strands used in construction, alongside its ongoing project to restore long steel production at the site. The company, owned by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, who is also behind one of the country's leading infrastructure construction groups, aims to strengthen its own supply of steel products for major construction projects, particularly bridges and motorways. The latest development marks another step in the redevelopment of the former steelworks, where production has been suspended since 2012.

According to local media reports, renovation work is underway at one of the existing industrial buildings, which will be converted into a production facility for prestressing steel strands used in reinforced concrete structures. The investment is expected to help UMB Group meet part of its material requirements for major infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, construction activities are continuing in other sections of the complex, including the installation of structural components for the new rolling mill and the development of electrical infrastructure required for future operations. However, no specific production capacity or commissioning date has yet been announced for the steel strand facility.

Alongside this development, UMB Steel is also progressing with its investment in long steel production. As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the company has contracted German plantmaker SMS Group to supply a new rolling mill with an annual production capacity of approximately 700,000 mt. The facility is designed to manufacture rebar, other steel bars, compact coils and wire rod, as part of the broader redevelopment of the Otelu Rosu industrial complex.

Tags: Plate Flats Longs Romania European Union Steelmaking 
HilalHoloğlu
Hilal Holoğlu
Editor
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With over four years of experience in the steel industry and an academic background in Politics and Economics from the University of Milan, I work as a Market Analyst at SteelOrbis. I mainly cover flat and long steel products, with a focus on Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. My work involves analyzing price movements, market sentiment and supply-demand developments across these regions.

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