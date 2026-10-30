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Japan's steel exports down six percent in Jan-Sep 2026

Friday, 30 October 2026 12:09:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.32 million metric tons, decreasing by six percent month on month and 7.1 percent year on year, according to customs statistics from Japan's Ministry of Finance compiled by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-September period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 21.50 million mt, down by six percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the first nine months this year exports to Thailand totaled 3,199,975 mt, down 1.6 percent, while exports to South Korea increased by 7.7 percent to 3,079,698 mt. The export volume to China amounted to 1,508,431 mt, down 13.8 percent, exports to the US totaled 1,024,117 mt, increasing by 23.0 percent, while exports to Taiwan totaled 1,238,172 mt, down 14.1 percent, all year on year.

Exports September (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-September (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished 156,761 -38.2 1,868,161 -15.0
Bars 10,523 -29.2 163,674 +39.0
Wire rod 27,076 -22.8 315,037 -8.4
Heavy plate 242,336 +10.6 1,931,281 -2.5
HRC 784,711 -9.1 7,597,959 -10.2
CRC 126,163 +32.2 991,971 -7.9
Galvanized sheet 160,629 -9.6 1,506,703 +3.2
Tags: Wire Rod Hrc Crc Plate Galvanized Flats Longs Semis Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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