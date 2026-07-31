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Japan's steel exports down 6.9 percent in H1 2026

Friday, 31 July 2026 12:41:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.56 million metric tons, increasing by 7.6 percent month on month and by 1.6 percent year on year, according to customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the first half of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports totaled 14.21 million mt, down by 6.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the January-June period this year the country's exports to South Korea increased by 4.5 percent year on year to 2.01 million mt, while its exports to Thailand edged down by 0.8 percent to 2.10 million mt. Meanwhile, Japan's exports to China decreased by 12.9 percent to 1.02 million mt and its exports to Taiwan fell by 27.4 percent to 775,477 mt, while its exports to the US rose by 20.6 percent to 641,130 mt, all year on year.

Exports
  June (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-June (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished 238,679 +26.9 1,182,966 -25.1
Bars 15,033 -13.2 109,255 +73.2
Wire rod 38,547 +23.6 224,030 -4.0
Heavy plate 234,760 +23.8 1,235,224 -7.8
HRC 856,305 -0.8 5,109,668 -8.4
CRC 127,026 +38.3 664,605 -7.8
Galvanized sheet 187,738 +12.6 996,094 +5.8
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Galvanized Plate Hrc Crc Wire Rod Semis Longs Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

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