Japan's steel exports down 6.9 percent in H1 2026

In June this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.56 million metric tons, increasing by 7.6 percent month on month and by 1.6 percent year on year, according to customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the first half of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports totaled 14.21 million mt, down by 6.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the January-June period this year the country's exports to South Korea increased by 4.5 percent year on year to 2.01 million mt, while its exports to Thailand edged down by 0.8 percent to 2.10 million mt. Meanwhile, Japan's exports to China decreased by 12.9 percent to 1.02 million mt and its exports to Taiwan fell by 27.4 percent to 775,477 mt, while its exports to the US rose by 20.6 percent to 641,130 mt, all year on year.