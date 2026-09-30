Japan's steel exports down 5.8 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.47 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent month on month but increasing by 0.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-August period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 19.17 million mt, down by 5.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the January-August period this year the country's iron and steel exports to Thailand totaled 2,835,052 mt, down 1.7 percent, while exports to South Korea increased by 8.8 percent to 2,755,421 mt. The export volume to China amounted to 1,358,757 mt, down by 13.3 percent, exports to Taiwan totaled 1,095,571 mt, down by 16.2 percent, while exports to the US totaled 907,556 mt, increasing by 22.7 percent, all year on year.