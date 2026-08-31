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Japan's steel exports down 6.7 percent in January-July 2026

Monday, 31 August 2026 11:48:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.49 million metric tons, decreasing by 2.8 percent month on month and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports totaled 16.70 million mt, down by 6.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the given period the country's exports to South Korea increased by 6.1 percent year on year to 2.40 million mt, while its exports to Thailand edged down by 0.7 percent to 2.50 million mt. Meanwhile, Japan's exports to China decreased by 12.5 percent to 1.20 million mt and its exports to Taiwan fell by 21.5 percent to 931,652 mt, while its exports to the US rose by 15.7 percent to 760,050 mt, all year on year.

Exports
  July (mt) Change m-o-m (%) January-July (mt) Change y-o-y (%)
Semi-finished 274,678 +15.1 1,457,643 -18.5
Bars 29,031 +93.1 138,285 +65.0
Wire rod 28,847 -25.2 252,877 -6.4
Heavy plate 234,635 -0.1 1,469,859 -5.2
HRC 840,656 -1.8 5,950,324 -9.9
CRC 105,747 -16.8 770,352 -8.8
Galvanized sheet 172,271 -8.2 1,168,366 +4.8
Tags: Plate Galvanized Wire Rod Hrc Crc Semis Longs Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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