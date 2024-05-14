﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US exports of plates in coil down 0.9 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:09:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 41,374 mt in March this year, down 0.9 percent month on month and up 2.6 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $43.8 million in March, compared to $46.6 million in the previous month and $41.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 29,995 mt, compared to 29,143 mt in February and 27,964 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 11,128 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in March.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.7% in early May

14 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate market stable, but mood slightly more negative

13 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 19, 2024

09 May | Flats and Slab

US steel exports down 5.4 percent in March from February

08 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.1% in late April

08 May | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate price stable for May

07 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

06 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 18, 2024

02 May | Flats and Slab

Mexico eliminates AD/CVD on steel plate imports from Japan and Italy

30 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up

29 Apr | Flats and Slab