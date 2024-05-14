US exports of plates in coil down 0.9 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 12:09:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 41,374 mt in March this year, down 0.9 percent month on month and up 2.6 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $43.8 million in March, compared to $46.6 million in the previous month and $41.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 29,995 mt, compared to 29,143 mt in February and 27,964 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 11,128 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in March.