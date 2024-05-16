Brazilian heavy plates exports and imports increase in April

Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:28:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 3,400 mt of heavy plates in April, against 700 mt in March.

The shipments of April were destined to South American countries (3,100 mt at $1,107/mt), and to the US (300 mt at $1,011/mt) FOB conditions.

The exporters were Usiminas (3,100 mt at $1,125/mt) and Gerdau (300 mt at $799/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 3,600 mt of heavy plates in April, against 800 mt in March.

The imports were from Venezuela (1,400 mt at $513/mt), China (1,300 mt at $806/mt), and Europe (800 mt at $1,275/mt) also FOB conditions. A small volume was imported from the US.

The import from Venezuela probably refers to a deviation of origin, as the country currently has no production of heavy plates.