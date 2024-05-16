Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 11.8 percent in March from February

Thursday, 16 May 2024 12:18:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 11.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 8.3 percent from 841,749 mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 771,441 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 71.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 28.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 800,350 mt, up by 13.5 percent month on month and down by 2.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in March Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.39 million mt, moving up by 26.3 percent from the previous month and down by 2.5 percent year on year. 19.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 80.3 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.34 million mt, up by 13.2 percent month on month and down by 9.2 percent year on year.