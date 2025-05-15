Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 20.2 percent in March from February

In March this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 20.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 8.2 percent from 774,675 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 711,003 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 70.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 686,225 mt, up by 9.1 percent month on month and down by 14.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in March Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.33 million mt, moving up by 9.1 percent from the previous month and down by 4.7 percent year on year. 23.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.42 million mt, up by 34.0 percent month on month and by 5.7 percent year on year.