Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 22.1 percent in August from July

Friday, 18 October 2024 12:28:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 22.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 17.4 percent from 673,469 mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 555,997 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 66.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 33.4 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 635,858 mt, decreasing by 6.8 percent month on month and by 14.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in August Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.24 million mt, moving down by 14.0 percent from the previous month and by 7.3 percent year on year. 13.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 86.6 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.34 million mt, down by 6.7 percent month on month and by 0.7 percent year on year.


Tags: HRS Plate Flats Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics Production 

