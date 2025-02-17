Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 12.1 percent in Dec from Nov

In December last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 12.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.8 percent from 605,465 mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 671,183 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 66.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 33.3 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 663,355 mt, increasing by 16.5 percent month on month and by 14.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in December Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.43 million mt, moving up by 4.5 percent from the previous month and by ten percent year on year. 17.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 82.2 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.39 million mt, up by 4.8 percent month on month and by 9.1 percent year on year.