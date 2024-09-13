 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.1 percent in July from June

Friday, 13 September 2024 11:51:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.8 percent from 747,453 mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 711,197 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 71.0 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.0 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 681,925 mt, increasing by 2.0 percent month on month and falling by 7.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in July Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.44 million mt, moving up by 8.4 percent from the previous month and down by 2.0 percent year on year. 17.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 82.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.44 million mt, up by 17.4 percent month on month and down by 1.6 percent year on year.


Tags: HRS Plate Flats Japan Far East Production Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Romanian flats spot prices rise slightly, local mill’s prices stable

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.2 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in May from April

12 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 8.0 percent in April from March

21 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 11.8 percent in March from February

16 May | Steel News

Romanian flats prices stable despite slower trade

26 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.9 percent in February from January

17 Apr | Steel News

Romania's flats traders cut HRS prices, mill’s prices stable

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 3.6 percent in January from December

18 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 0.4 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News