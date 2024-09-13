Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.1 percent in July from June

In July this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.8 percent from 747,453 mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 711,197 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 71.0 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.0 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 681,925 mt, increasing by 2.0 percent month on month and falling by 7.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in July Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.44 million mt, moving up by 8.4 percent from the previous month and down by 2.0 percent year on year. 17.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 82.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.44 million mt, up by 17.4 percent month on month and down by 1.6 percent year on year.