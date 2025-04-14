Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down five percent in February from January

In February this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by five percent compared to the previous month and by 14.6 percent from 689,694 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 588,674 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 70.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.3 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 628,918 mt, up by 1.3 percent month on month and down by 10.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in February Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.21 million mt, moving up by 2.8 percent from the previous month and by 9.7 percent year on year. 20.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 79.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.04 million mt, down by 20.3 percent month on month and by 12.1 percent year on year.