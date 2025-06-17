 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down...

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 12.2 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 14:42:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 12.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.4 percent from 715,673 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 627,030 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 623,677 mt, down by 9.1 percent month on month and by 8.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in April Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.18 million mt, moving down by 8.9 percent from the previous month and by 3.3 percent year on year. 20.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 79.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.25 million mt, down by 10.7 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year.


Tags: HRS Plate Flats Japan Far East Production Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 20.2 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down five percent in February from January

14 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 8.5 percent in January from December

17 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 12.1 percent in Dec from Nov

17 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 14.7 percent in Nov from Oct

20 Jan | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 25.2% in 2024, stable in Dec from Nov

20 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 25.9 percent in September from August 

14 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 22.1 percent in August from July

18 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.1 percent in July from June

13 Sep | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices rise slightly, local mill’s prices stable

06 Sep | Flats and Slab