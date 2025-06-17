Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 12.2 percent in April from March

In April this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 12.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.4 percent from 715,673 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 627,030 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 623,677 mt, down by 9.1 percent month on month and by 8.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in April Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.18 million mt, moving down by 8.9 percent from the previous month and by 3.3 percent year on year. 20.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 79.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.25 million mt, down by 10.7 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year.