 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.2 percent in June from May

Monday, 26 August 2024 16:41:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 1.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.4 percent from 691,277mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 700,795 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 72.3 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 17.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 668,245 mt, decreasing by 6.7 percent month on month and down by 1.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.33 million mt, moving up by 4.6 percent from the previous month and down by 9.6 percent year on year. 31 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 69 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.22 million mt, decreasing by 11 percent month on month and down by 17.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Plate HRS Flats Japan Far East Production Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in May from April

12 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 8.0 percent in April from March

21 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 11.8 percent in March from February

16 May | Steel News

Romanian flats prices stable despite slower trade

26 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.9 percent in February from January

17 Apr | Steel News

Romania's flats traders cut HRS prices, mill’s prices stable

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 3.6 percent in January from December

18 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 0.4 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 19.3 percent in November from October

22 Jan | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries fall slightly in Jan-Oct, exports rise

22 Dec | Steel News