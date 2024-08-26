Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.2 percent in June from May

In June this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 1.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.4 percent from 691,277mt recorded in the same month of 2023, amounting to 700,795 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 72.3 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 17.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 668,245 mt, decreasing by 6.7 percent month on month and down by 1.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.33 million mt, moving up by 4.6 percent from the previous month and down by 9.6 percent year on year. 31 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 69 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.22 million mt, decreasing by 11 percent month on month and down by 17.3 percent year on year.