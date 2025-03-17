 |  Login 
Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 8.5 percent in January from December

Monday, 17 March 2025 11:26:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 8.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.1 percent from 630,397 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 616,827 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.6 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 620,672 mt, down by 6.4 percent month on month and by 11.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.17 million mt, moving down by 17.9 percent from the previous month and by 10.1 percent year on year. 22.3 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.29 million mt, down by 7.6 percent month on month and by 3.9 percent year on year.


