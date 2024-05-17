Consumption in Mexico of steel plate fell 25.4 percent in March

Friday, 17 May 2024 09:18:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of steel plates (coil and sheet) in Mexico decreased in March by 96,000 metric tons (mt) or 25.4 percent, year-over-year, to 282,000 mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Steel Industry. Iron and Steel (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

A couple of months ago, Canacero unified its roll plate and sheet plate statistics into one. With the data as of March, at least the third consecutive annual decline in consumption is shown.

According to the chamber, production decreased 15.1 percent or 37,000 mt, totaling 208,000 mt. Plate is the fifth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico.

In March, 91,000 mt of plates were imported into the Mexican market, 40.5 percent or 62,000 mt less compared to the same month in 2023. In the export data, Canacero recorded an accounting error and there is no comparative data.

In the accumulated January-March, 921,000 mt were consumed and production totaled 655,000 mt, volumes that represent annual decreases of 12.1 and 8.9 percent, in the same order, compared to the first quarter of last year.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal. Also AHMSA, but it is currently paralyzed due to insolvency.