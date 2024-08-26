 |  Login 
Steel plate consumption in Mexico fell 36 percent in June

Monday, 26 August 2024 10:49:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel plate (coil and sheet) in Mexico decreased 36 percent or 143,000 metric tons (mt) in June, year-over-year, to 254,000 mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

According to Canacero, production decreased 23.7 percent or 52,000 mt to total 167,000 mt. It is the lowest volume in the last six months. Steel plate was the fifth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico.

In the January-June period, 1.74 million mt were consumed and production totaled 1.18 million mt, volumes that represent annual decreases of 17.2 and 14.7 percent, in the same order, compared to the same period last year.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal, also AHMSA, but it is currently paralyzed due to insolvency.


Tags: Plate Flats Mexico North America Steelmaking 

