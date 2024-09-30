Mexico's steel plate consumption down 31 percent in July

Apparent consumption of steel plate (in coil and sheet) in Mexico decreased 31.2 percent or 121,000 metric tons (mt) in July, year-over-year, to 267,000 mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production decreased 22.4 percent or 52,000 mt to total 180,000 mt. Producers in Mexico are Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal.

In the January-July period, 2.00 million mt were consumed, a figure that represented a reduction of 19.3 percent or 480,000 mt compared to the January-July 2023 period. Production totaled 1.36 million mt, 15.8 percent less than the 1.62 million mt of the same period last year.