Mexico's steel plate consumption down 33 percent in August

Friday, 18 October 2024 11:35:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel plate (in coil and sheet) in Mexico decreased 33.0 percent or 122,000 metric tons (mt) in August, year-over-year, to 248,000 mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production decreased 36.4 percent or 90,000 mt to total 157,000 mt, which represents the lowest volume manufactured so far this year. The producers in Mexico are Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal.

In the January-August period, 2.25 million mt were consumed, a figure that represented a reduction of 21.1 percent or 602,000 mt compared to the January-August period of 2023. Production totaled 1.52 million mt, 18.5 percent less than the 1.87 million mt of the same period last year.


