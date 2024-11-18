 |  Login 

Mexico's steel plate consumption down 8.7 percent in September

Monday, 18 November 2024 10:07:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel plate (in coil and sheet) in Mexico decreased 8.7 percent or 30,000 metric tons (mt) in September, year-over-year, to 314,000 mt. That is the highest volume in at least the past eight months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production in September broke the negative trend of at least the past eight months, with an increase of 5.7 percent, year-over-year, to 241,000 mt. It is the highest volume manufactured in the first nine months of the year by the companies Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal.

In the January-September period, 2.57 million mt were consumed, a figure that represented a reduction of 19.7 percent or 632,000 mt compared to January-September 2023. Production in the given period totaled 1.76 million mt, 15.9 percent less than the 2.09 million mt of the same period last year.


Tags: Plate Flats Mexico North America Steelmaking 

