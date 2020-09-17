﻿
English
Mexico commences sunset review on steel plate imports from three countries

Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:26:29 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, commenced a sunset review of existing countervailing duties (CVD) imposed over the imports of steel plates from Russia, Romania and Ukraine.

The products subject to the existing CVD duties and review fall under the HTS codes 7208.51.01, 7208.51.02, 7208.51.03, 7208.52.01, 7225.40.01 and 7225.40.02.

Currently, Romanian imports of the product pay a 67.6 percent duty, while Russian imports are subject to 36.8 percent and Ukrainian imports are subject to 60.1 percent.

SE said the current sunset review follows a request from Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA).

SE said the review period goes from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, while the period of analysis starts on July 1, 2015, and ends on June 30, 2020.


