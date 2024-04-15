Mexico maintains AD duties of 29.3 percent to plate imports from Russia

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:31:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government determined to definitively maintain the antidumping duties (AD) of 29.3 percent on imports of rolled steel plates manufactured in Russia, a rate that has been maintained for 28 years, since 1996. In addition, the product must pay an extra 25 percent for the tariff decreed for countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement.

“The administrative procedure of the ex officio review is declared concluded and the validity of the definitive compensatory quota of 29.30 percent on imports of rolled steel plate originating in Russia continues,” the Ministry of Economy reported today in the official Mexican gazette. (DOF).

Steel products are imported through tariff items 7208.10.03, 7208.25.02, 7208.37.01 and 7225.30.91 of the General Import and Export Taxes Law (TIGIE).

In addition to the extended AD, steel imports from Russia must pay an additional 25 percent tariff, decreed by Mexico in August 2023 until July 2025 to avoid triangulation of steel from other countries from Mexico to the United States.

The extension of the validity period was at the request of the steel mill Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), currently paralyzed due to insolvency, and by the subsidiary in Mexico of the Italian-Argentine Ternium.