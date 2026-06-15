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US steel exports up 1.7 percent in April 2026 from March

Monday, 15 June 2026 14:19:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in April this year increased by 1.7 percent from March and were up 15.6 percent year on year to 606,967 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in April totaled $1.14 billion, compared to $1.14 billion in March and $1.04 billion in April 2025.

Steel exports to Mexico in April were up 6.9 percent compared to March and were up 22.9 percent year on year to 399,602 mt, while exports to Canada were down 4.6 percent month on month and up 8.7 percent compared to April 2025 to 179,718 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in April included China with 3,902 mt, India with 1,791 mt, and the UK with 1,768 mt.

Major steel products exported in April include HDG at 100,047 mt, hot rolled sheets at 51,117 mt, cut-length steel plates at 71,873 mt, cold rolled sheets at 66,778 mt, and plates in coil at 43,819 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Plate CRS HRS Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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