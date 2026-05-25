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US plate in coil imports increase sharply in March 2026 from February

Monday, 25 May 2026 12:11:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 72,522 mt in March 2026, up 174.6 percent from February and down 13.3 percent from March 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $44.53 million in March this year, compared to $17.59 million in February and $61.84 million in March 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Turkey in March with 32,631 mt. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in March include Brazil with 11,154 mt, Canada with 11,039 mt, and South Korea with 8,155 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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