US exports of plates in coil down 36.4 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 23,434 mt in December last year, down 36.4 percent month on month and down 47.2 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $25.43 million in December last year, compared to $41.48 million in the previous month and $42.22 million the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December last year with 19,278 mt, compared to 30,079 mt in November and 35,729 mt in December 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 4,001 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in December.