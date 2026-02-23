US cut-length plate imports down 31.4 percent in November 2025 from October

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 14,352 mt in November 2025, down 31.4 percent from October and down 65.5 percent from November 2024 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $15.97 million in November 2025, compared to $19.43 million in October and $44.06 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in November with 9,465 mt compared to 10,628 mt in October and 17,683 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in November include Sweden with 2,148 mt and South Korea with 1,848 mt.