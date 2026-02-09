 |  Login 
US exports of plates in coil up 9.0 percent in November 2025 from October

Monday, 09 February 2026 11:42:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 36,876 mt in November last year, up nine percent month on month and up 24.4 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $41.48 million in November last year, compared to $38.52 million in the previous month and $29.61 million the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November last year with 30,079 mt, compared to 25,199 mt in October and 20,854 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 6,407 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in November.


