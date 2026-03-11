US plates in coil imports up 47.5 percent in December 2025 from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 50,942 mt in December 2025, up 47.5 percent from November and down 49.8 percent from December 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $34.84 million in December 2025, compared to $25.65 million in November and $77.51 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December with 18,076 mt, compared to 14,070 mt in November and 71,278 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include South Korea with 15,594 mt, Sweden with 7,406 mt, Germany with 4,269 mt, and the Netherlands with 2,727 mt.