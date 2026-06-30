US plates in coil imports decrease 50.3 percent in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 36,028 mt in April 2026, down 50.3 percent from March and down 36.7 percent from April 2025 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $25.96 million in April this year, compared to $44.53 million in March and $40.72 million in April 2025.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in April with 12,806 mt, compared to 11,039 mt in March and 33,436 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in April include Germany with 5,897 mt, the Netherlands with 4,645 mt, and Vietnam with 3,246 mt.