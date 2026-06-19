US exports of plates in coil up 4.8 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 43,819 mt in April this year, up 4.8 percent month on month and up 90.7 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $50.0 million in April this year, compared to $45.09 million in the previous month and $27.08 million the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in April this year with 38,911 mt, compared to 34,884 mt in March and 20,540 mt in April 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 4,570 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US exports of plates in coil in April.