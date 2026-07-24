US CRC imports down 10.4 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 75,804 mt in May this year, down 10.4 percent month on month and down 15.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $65.6 million in May this year, compared to $70.0 million in April and $93.8 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Taiwan in May with 17,086 mt, compared to 14,717 mt in April and 5,712 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in May include Canada with 13,197 mt, Vietnam with 10,587 mt, the Netherlands with 8,933 mt, and South Korea with 8,685 mt.