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US CRC imports down 10.4 percent in May 2026 from April

Friday, 24 July 2026 19:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 75,804 mt in May this year, down 10.4 percent month on month and down 15.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $65.6 million in May this year, compared to $70.0 million in April and $93.8 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most CRC from Taiwan in May with 17,086 mt, compared to 14,717 mt in April and 5,712 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported CRC in May include Canada with 13,197 mt, Vietnam with 10,587 mt, the Netherlands with 8,933 mt, and South Korea with 8,685 mt.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Crc Flats North America 

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