Romanian steel producer Liberty Galati is preparing to resume welded pipe production on November 23, marking another attempt to restore operations following repeated interruptions and prolonged financial difficulties. The company has secured orders sufficient to support more than two months of production, although a similar announcement was made in September when the facility briefly returned to operation. Since then, production has been interrupted again, leaving uncertainty over whether the latest restart will lead to more stable activity. With Liberty still facing significant financial challenges and struggling to restore regular operations, the company's ability to maintain production beyond the newly secured orders remains a key concern for the market.

According to the latest announcement, Liberty Tubular Products Galati plans to restart operations under a tolling arrangement, processing raw materials supplied through contractual agreements rather than purchasing them independently. The company has secured the necessary energy supplies and is continuing to seek additional orders to maintain production beyond the initial two-month period. Liberty has also obtained API 5L and API Q1 certifications, which, according to the producer, are required by more than 70 percent of its pipe customers and could help attract further business, particularly from the oil and gas sector.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the welded pipe facility resumed operations on September 14, when Liberty also announced that it had secured orders covering approximately two months of production. At the time, the company warned that temporary interruptions could occur depending on raw material deliveries. Earlier, in February, the facility had briefly restarted to fulfil around 1,400 mt of orders, but production subsequently slowed again. The latest announcement therefore follows several attempts to resume activity, none of which has so far resulted in stable, continuous operations.

Meanwhile, Liberty Galati and Liberty Tubular Products remain under preventive restructuring proceedings amid continued financial difficulties. Creditors have recently approved a reduction in the combined starting sale price of the two companies from €463 million to €200 million, although the revised restructuring plan is still awaiting court approval. Liberty's main steelmaking facilities also remain inactive, with no confirmed timeline for their restart.

Given these circumstances, market participants remain cautious about Liberty's latest production plans, particularly as confidence in the company has weakened following repeated operational disruptions and financial problems. Some market sources have suggested that the recently secured orders could be linked to a state-supported project, although this has not been officially confirmed. While the new contracts provide an opportunity to resume production, the main question is whether Liberty can secure enough additional business to maintain operations beyond the coming months, rather than facing another interruption once the existing orders are completed.