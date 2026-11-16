UK-based Liberty Steel's Dalzell plate mill in Motherwell, Scotland, is facing mounting financial difficulties, raising concerns over its ability to fulfill a 34,000 mt steel plate order for three Royal Navy Fleet Solid Support ships, according to a report by The Guardian.

The plant, owned by GFG Alliance, has experienced working capital shortages that have restricted production for approximately two years. The order forms part of a £1.6 billion shipbuilding contract awarded to Spanish state-owned Navantia, with the first vessel scheduled for delivery in 2031.

Liberty Steel faces mounting financial pressure

According to the report, Liberty Steel Dalzell has struggled to meet payments to employees and suppliers, while the UK's National Energy System Operator (NESO) filed a winding-up petition against the company in October over unpaid charges. The debt has reportedly been settled, and the petition is expected to be withdrawn.

Despite recently resuming limited plate production, the plant has yet to secure sufficient material suitable for the naval contract. As Dalzell is the only UK facility capable of producing the required plates, prolonged production difficulties could prompt Navantia to seek alternative suppliers.

GFG Alliance confirms contract remains in place

GFG Alliance attributed Dalzell's difficulties partly to high UK industrial energy costs, emphasizing that the plant has restarted operations and is pursuing additional commercial orders.

The company also confirmed that its contract with Navantia remains valid and that a UK slab supplier has indicated available capacity from early 2027.