Brazil exported 22,800 metric tons (mt) of heavy plate in October, up 105 percent from the 11,100 mt exported during September, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The jump in exports mainly reflects higher volumes shipped to the US and Argentina, SECEX said.

Gerdau shipped 11,200 mt at $801/mt to the US, 2,700 mt at $368/mt to Pakistan and 200 mt at $708/mt to Trinidad and Tobago, while Usiminas exported 8,600 mt at $579/mt to Argentina, all on an FOB basis.

The volume sold to Pakistan is reportedly downgraded material, which explains the lower price.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 1,100 mt of heavy plate in October, down from 2,500 mt in September, with material originating in Asia (700 mt at $814/mt) and Europe (400 mt at $903/mt), also on an FOB basis.