The UK government has announced that it has imposed definitive antidumping (AD) duties on imports of certain hot rolled steel plate originating in South Korea, effective from November 19, 2026, for a period of five years until November 19, 2031.

The UK's Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) had initially recommended definitive antidumping duties ranging from 5.98 percent to 25.71 percent on all products covered by the investigation. However, the Secretary of State rejected the recommendation to apply duties to the full product scope, taking into account the TRA's assessment that such measures would not be in the UK's economic interest, as well as wider public interest considerations.

The products covered by the measure include certain hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy steel and other alloy steel, generally measuring at 600-1,200 mm in width and 4.75 mm in thickness, subject to the specific product descriptions and exclusions in the official notice.

Under the definitive measure, the UK has imposed antidumping duties at 7.04 percent for Hyundai Steel, 12.19 percent for POSCO and 23.07 percent for all other South Korean exporters, while products exceeding 2,100 mm in width will be subject to a zero percent duty rate.

Meanwhile, following the introduction of the definitive measure, the UK government has terminated the registration requirement for imports of the products concerned.

The subject products currently fall under the codes 7208 5120, 7208 5191, 7208 5198, 7208 5210, 7208 5291, 7208 5299, 7208 9020, 7210 9030, 7208 9080, 7225 4040, and 7225 4060.